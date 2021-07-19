Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Update

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN GPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

