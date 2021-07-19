Great Point Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 4.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $23,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 169.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.23.

PODD stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,064.08 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $189.02 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $1,475,061.92. Insiders have sold a total of 17,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

