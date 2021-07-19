Great Point Partners LLC Invests $8.58 Million in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. InflaRx makes up about 1.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 5.09% of InflaRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,872. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $112.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

