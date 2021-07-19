Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $709.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

