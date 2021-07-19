Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $15,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Qualys stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.