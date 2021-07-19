Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CarMax were worth $17,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $130.95 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

