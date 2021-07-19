Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,766 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Roku were worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 231,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,327,000 after purchasing an additional 120,973 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,856,000. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $143,098.81. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,928 shares of company stock valued at $114,364,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $399.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.20. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

