Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 17,770 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $61.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

