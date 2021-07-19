Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 85,802 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,802 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after buying an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,768,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

