Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in June

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 1,548,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 259.2 days.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $32.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $29.53 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

