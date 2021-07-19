Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 56.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 315,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 113,630 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 114,527 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIO opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.94.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

