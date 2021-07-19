Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AHH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AHH stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

