Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 153.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 35,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 67,166 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 107,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 89,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 753,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 112,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.09 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Kathryn P. O’neil purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $101,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.