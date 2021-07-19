Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.