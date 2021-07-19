Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

