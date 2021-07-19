Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00.

Fortive stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,886,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 320,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

