Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Down 31.3% in June

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 83,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

