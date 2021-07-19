Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hammerson from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hammerson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

