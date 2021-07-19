Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives $16.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

HAFC traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 1,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $523.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

