Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.10. 26,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,010. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

