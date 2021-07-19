Harvey Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Materials makes up 2.9% of Harvey Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harvey Partners LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Summit Materials by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.46. 44,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,740. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

