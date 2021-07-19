Harvey Partners LLC Takes Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises comprises 1.2% of Harvey Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvey Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NYSE BW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,316. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $574.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.