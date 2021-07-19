HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $9.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,834,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,132,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $12,868,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $8,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,590,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

