HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.94.

GAU opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $11,137,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

