HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

ASLN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.41. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,705,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

