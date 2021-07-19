Head-To-Head Analysis: Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) vs. Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) and Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tele Group has a beta of 98.2, meaning that its stock price is 9,720% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tele Group and Republic Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Republic Services 0 2 8 0 2.80

Republic Services has a consensus target price of $110.70, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Republic Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Tele Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tele Group and Republic Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele Group N/A N/A N/A Republic Services 9.97% 14.17% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tele Group and Republic Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Republic Services $10.15 billion 3.62 $967.20 million $3.56 32.37

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Summary

Republic Services beats Tele Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill and transfer services. In addition, the company offers disposal of non-hazardous solid and liquid material and in-plant services, such as transportation and logistics. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through 345 collection operations, 220 transfer stations, 186 active landfills, 76 recycling processing centers, 9 salt water disposal wells, and 7 deep injection wells, as well as 6 treatment, recovery, and disposal facilities in 41 states. It also operated 75 landfill gas-to-energy and renewable energy projects and had 128 closed landfills. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

