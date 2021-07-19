Head-To-Head Comparison: FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) vs. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FBC and Omnicom Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 1 5 4 0 2.30

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $74.57, indicating a potential downside of 3.72%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than FBC.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 7.39% 34.98% 4.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBC and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $13.17 billion 1.26 $945.40 million $5.05 15.34

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than FBC.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats FBC on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Gardena, California.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Maxwell Dane in 1944 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

