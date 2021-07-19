Head to Head Comparison: TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get TORM alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TORM and Navios Maritime Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TORM 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than TORM.

Profitability

This table compares TORM and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TORM 1.66% 0.99% 0.51% Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39%

Dividends

TORM pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Navios Maritime Acquisition pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TORM and Navios Maritime Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TORM $747.40 million 0.83 $88.11 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.12 $27.61 million N/A N/A

TORM has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of TORM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TORM has a beta of -363.44, indicating that its share price is 36,444% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TORM beats Navios Maritime Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.