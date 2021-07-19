Head to Head Comparison: Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) & Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Union Pacific and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Pacific 27.02% 32.45% 8.63% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Union Pacific and Pioneer Railcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Pacific $19.53 billion 7.43 $5.35 billion $8.19 26.67 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Union Pacific and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Pacific 0 6 15 1 2.77 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Union Pacific presently has a consensus target price of $232.48, indicating a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Dividends

Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pioneer Railcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Union Pacific pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Union Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Union Pacific beats Pioneer Railcorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co., operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

