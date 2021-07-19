Head to Head Review: Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) versus SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

This table compares Siyata Mobile and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $5.99 million 3.70 -$13.59 million N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd $15.79 billion 1.43 $1.20 billion $1.93 16.16

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Siyata Mobile and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.76%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than SK Telecom Co.,Ltd.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A SK Telecom Co.,Ltd 9.30% 7.50% 3.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd beats Siyata Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices. The Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services segment provides local, domestic and international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services; broadband Internet access; Internet protocol TV and mobile over-the-top; and leased line solutions, Internet data center, and network solution services. The Commerce Services segment operates 11st, an online open marketplace; and T-commerce network that offer assortment of goods and services through pre-recorded television programming. The Other Businesses segment provides marketing platform services, such as Syrup Wallet, a mobile wallet service; OK Cashbag, a loyalty points program; and One Store, a mobile application marketplace. The Security Services segment offers physical security services, which includes centralized monitoring system; information security solutions, such as information security consulting, managed security, and cyber threat intelligence solutions; and operates parking management and security solutions business. In addition, it offers call center management, base station maintenance, information gathering and consulting, system software development and supply, quantum information and communications, data base and internet website, and digital contents sourcing services; manufactures and sells e-book; sells and trades in anti-theft and surveillance devices; and operates information and communications facilities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 3.8 million fixed-line telephone and 31.4 million wireless subscribers. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.