Head to Head Review: The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

The First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. The First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares The First of Long Island and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First of Long Island $145.30 million 3.48 $41.20 million $1.80 11.83 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 4.95 $312.32 million $4.30 20.27

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than The First of Long Island. The First of Long Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The First of Long Island and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First of Long Island 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86

The First of Long Island presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.41%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus price target of $88.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.48%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than The First of Long Island.

Volatility and Risk

The First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.2% of The First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of The First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The First of Long Island and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First of Long Island 30.58% 10.81% 1.04% Pinnacle Financial Partners 30.04% 9.19% 1.24%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats The First of Long Island on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans, small business credit scored loans, residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, small business administration loans, commercial and standby letters of credit, as well as auto, home improvement, and other consumer loans. It also offers account reconciliation services, ACH origination, ATM banking and deposit automation, bank by mail, bill payment, cash management services, collection services, controlled disbursement accounts, foreign currency sales and purchases, healthcare remittance automation, debit cards, lock box services, merchant credit card services, and mobile capture services, as well as mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance. In addition, the company provides night depository services, payroll services, personal money orders, remote deposits, safe deposit boxes, securities transactions, signature guarantee services, investment management and trust services, domestic and international wire transfers, and withholding tax depository services, as well as online mortgage origination, drive-through, mobile, online, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 46 branches, including 19 branches in Nassau, 17 in Suffolk, 6 in Queens, 3 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as provides credit cards for consumers and businesses. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance agency services primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, direct deposit and remote deposit capture, mobile deposit option, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 114 offices, including 48 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, 9 in Virginia, and 1 in Georgia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

