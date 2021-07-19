Head to Head Survey: Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Harmonic alerts:

This table compares Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmonic -3.26% 0.85% 0.36% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmonic 0 1 4 0 2.80 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmonic currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given Harmonic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Harmonic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Harmonic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Harmonic has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmonic and BrewBilt Brewing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmonic $378.83 million 2.11 -$29.27 million ($0.11) -72.00 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 69.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing appliance solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as encoders, video servers, high-density stream processing systems, and edge processors. This segment also provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions, which enables the packaging and delivery of high-quality streaming services, including live streaming, video-on-demand, catch-up TV, start-over TV, network-DVR, and cloud-DVR services through HTTP streaming to any device along with dynamic and personal ad insertion. The Cable Access segment offers CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. It sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. Harmonic Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.