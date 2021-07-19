Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel H. Orenstein sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,868 shares of company stock worth $13,204,904 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

