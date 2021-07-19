Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $670.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 3.43.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

