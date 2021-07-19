Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Capitalization Hits $2.15 Million

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Hertz Network has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $110,048.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hertz Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00099069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00147978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,598.76 or 0.99867253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

