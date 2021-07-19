High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Buys C$91,770.69 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,770.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at C$91,770.69.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, July 14th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 3,300 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,956.00.

On Monday, July 12th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,125.88.

On Wednesday, July 7th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 4,700 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,788.87.

On Monday, July 5th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,882.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,150.00.

On Monday, June 28th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 2,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,150.00.

On Friday, June 25th, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 400 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 5,600 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.41 per share, with a total value of C$75,098.24.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.40. High Liner Foods Inc has a twelve month low of C$5.52 and a twelve month high of C$14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$433.54 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$308.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.