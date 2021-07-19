Highline Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,000. ArcelorMittal makes up approximately 4.2% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $28.75. 259,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.98.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

