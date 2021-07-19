Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,512 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

