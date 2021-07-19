Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRO. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.75 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

