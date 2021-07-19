Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 343,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

