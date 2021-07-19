Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 308,605 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 308,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,425,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Certara stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 353,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,316,178.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock worth $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

