Holocene Advisors LP Has $14.44 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,614 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Splunk worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $134.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,003 shares of company stock worth $2,105,433 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

