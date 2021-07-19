Holocene Advisors LP Has $16.62 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1,954.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,259 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $1,080,000. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $707,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 518,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $443,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $342.49 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $172.70 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.87.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.