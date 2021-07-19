Holocene Advisors LP Has $19.10 Million Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,775 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Zymeworks worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.99. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

