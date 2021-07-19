Holocene Advisors LP Has $22.41 Million Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $22,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,012 shares of company stock worth $6,904,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

