Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 294,004 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,004 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.