Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,973,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,227,000 after buying an additional 46,085 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after buying an additional 443,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.74. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

