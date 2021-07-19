Honest Price Tops $0.0215 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Honest has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.02 million and $494,573.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.26 or 1.00466289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.