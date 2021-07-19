Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.21 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

