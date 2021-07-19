Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Down 34.8% in June

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.43. 21,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,603. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

